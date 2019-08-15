Things are heating up in the studio for Monica. In the wee hours of Wednesday morning, Jermaine Dupri began sharing a series of images and videos that showed no matter how early it may be, he was busy working in the studio. Along with him was multi-platinum-selling R&B singer Monica who was cooking up something new with the So So Def boss.

Dupri previewed the tunes he and Monica were working on and captioned one video by writing, "𝓐𝓯𝓽𝓮𝓻 𝓱𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼, this song is so f*cking crazy!!!" He also wrote that he never passes up an opportunity to vibe out and create music with an artist who is actually talented. "𝓞𝓷𝓮 𝓸𝓯 𝓭𝓮𝓶 𝓷𝓲𝓰𝓱𝓽𝓼....when you go in the studio with somebody that can really f*cking sing, OMG!!! @monicabrown this song is sooooooooo!! cray."

It isn't surprising seeing these longtime friends and collaborators working together as So So Def once acted as Monica's management. Dupri also produced her songs "The First Night," "Too Hood," "U Should've Known Better," "Love All Over Me," and "Everytime Tha Beat Drop." This may be another addition to Monica's forthcoming record Chapter 38, a project that's slated for release this year. Check out Monica flexing her vocal skills below and let us know what you think of studio work.