Pharrell Williams is one of the most influential producers of our time and when he's not working on music, he can be found working with Adidas on new sneakers. Pharrell's Adidas creations have gone over exceptionally well thus far and as we delve deeper into 2020, it appears as though he has even more on the horizon for us. Case in point, this brand new silhouette called the Pharrell x Adidas 0 to 60 STMT.

This model is based on the Crazy BYW 2.0 and carries forward a wild aesthetic that will surely requite some getting used to. As you can see, the sneaker features straps and zippers while a plethora of vibrant colors makes their way throughout. Perhaps the best way to describe this sneaker is as a dad shoe for basketball players. if you're a big fan of Pharrell's aesthetic and need something loud for your summer outfits, this is definitely the shoe for you.

According to Sneaker News, a release date for these should be announced soon so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these.

Image via Adidas

