Peter Rosenberg Shares "Real Late" Ft. Method Man, Jim Jones, Westside Gunn, Raekwon & More

He's been a leading voice in Rap radio and beyond, and now Peter Rosenberg is calling on hard-hitting emcees to round out his Real Late project. Rosenberg has been highlighting his project for some time, typically taking to social media to boast about how true Hip Hop fans aren't going to want to miss out on this.

"I promise you on everything that if you are a hip hop fan and by that I mean someone who just appreciates incredible production and high level mcing in a cohesive and complete package -- this will compete to be your favorite album this year," the HOT97 host wrote on Instagram. "Hit play on track 1 and see how long you stick around. I think you'll love all 13."

Features on the project include looks from Vel The Wonder, Westside Gunn, Styles P, Ransom, Smoke DZA, Flee Lord, Stove God Cooks, Jay Nice, Eto, Method Man, Willie The Kid, Raekwon, Meyhem Lauren, Ghostface Killah, Crimeapple, Jim Jones, Rasheed Chappell, 2nd Generation Wu, Fly Anakin, Nickelus F, and Homeboy Sandman.

Stream Real Late and let us know which tracks are your standouts.

Tracklist

1. Real Late ft. Vel The Wonder

2. Stain ft. Westside Gunn

3. S.R.D. ft. Styles P, Ransom, Smoke DZA

4. Marcus Smart ft. Flee Lord, Stove God Cooks

5. Hallways ft. Roc Marciano, Flee Lord

6. Mind Over Matter ft. Jay Nice, Eto

7. Next Chamber ft. Method Man, Willie the Kid, Raekwon

8. Words of Meyhem ft. Meyhem Lauren

9. Snake Eyes ft. Ghostface Killah, Crimeapple, Jim Jones

10. Midnight Sunday ft. Rasheed Chappell

11. Wu Generation ft. 2nd Generation Wu

12. I Want It All ft. Fly Anakin, Nickelus F

13. Dear ft. Homeboy Sandman

