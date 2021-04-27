As the chief orchestrator behind the Griselda movement, Westside Gunn has earned no shortage of praise for his role in steering the culture. Yet as he's so often surrounded by the likes of Conway The Machine and Benny The Butcher, his discography is all-too-often overshadowed by the presence of his labelmates. A shame really, as Gunn has been consistently putting out incredible bodies of work for the past several years -- a fact he felt compelled the remind masses with a recent Twitter flex.

"I have the illest discography of All Time," he declares, a statement that will likely spark discussion. "I have HWH1-7, Supreme Blientele, Pray for Paris, FLYGOD, Awesome GOD 1&2, I could’ve actually stopped at HWH7, Blientele, Pray for Paris and FLYGOD. it’s many more and more otw. Don’t compare me to NOBODY who only did it 1,2,3X I’m talking 20x straight for 8yrs straight."

When one fan brings up Who Made The Sunshine as another strong addition, Westside takes a moment to reflect on his Shady Records debut. "Also WHO MADE THE SUNSHINE was absolutely FireFire," he writes. "Made from scratch, no samples, all the features was incredible, 2 Slick Rick verses, a 8min song that was phenomenal and made in a week. S/O to [Paul Rosenberg] I’ll always respect him for being a man of his word."

And to think, Gunn isn't quite ready to slow down in the slightest. As it stands, he's gearing up to drop Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Sincerely Adolf in the near future, as well as the long-awaited and most anticipated Madlib collab album Gunnlib. All things considered, do you feel there's validity to Gunn's claim -- does he truly have the illest discography of all time?

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images