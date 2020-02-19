Real-life best friends Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly appear side-by-side in the forthcoming Hulu movie Big Time Adolescence. The Saturday Night Live star is preparing for the release of his Netflix special Pete Davidson: Alive From New York that's scheduled to premiere at the end of the month along with his feature film that arrives on Hulu on March 20.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty Images

Big Time Adolescence stars Griffin Gluck who plays a 16-year-old Mo, a teen discovering himself. The coming-of-age story centers around Mo's relationship with college student Zeke (Davidson), a bond that formed after Zeke dated Mo's sister. Zeke decides that he's going to teach Mo some manhood life lessons, but instead, they end up partying, dealing drugs, hooking up with girls, and receiving tattoos. The square teen thinks that Zeke is someone to follow, so the pair end up learning more from each other than they expected.

Machine Gun Kelly plays Zeke's good friend in the film who is along for the ride. Big Time Adolescence will be featured at select theaters on March 13 ahead of the March 20 Hulu release date. It has also been reported that the streaming service purchased the film for $4 million. Watch the trailer below and let us know if you'll be streaming this on.