Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly are without a doubt best friend goals. The duo has seemingly been each other's ride or die through all that's conspired in their lives in the past few years and they even underwent a polygraph test to prove their love is real. Pete and MGK (born Colson Baker) have now pulled in a serious amount of cash together since Hulu has picked up their film, Big Time Adolescence.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

According to Deadline, Hulu loved the movie they both star in so much, they dropped a whopping $4 million to own the rights. The movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and follows a teenage suburban boy (Griffin Gluck) whose life changes when he becomes friends with a college drop out (Pete Davidson).

The impressive deal had Pete and MGK feeling really blessed, leading the Hotel Diablo rapper to share a screengrab of his text conversation with Pete on Instagram. "ok then !! 🙌🏽💰 @hulu," MGK captioned the post.

We assume that Pete is also celebrating the news with his new girlfriend Margaret Qualley. “They’ve been seeing each other for a couple of months and Margaret is really excited about him,” a source said of their new fling.