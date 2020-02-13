Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson has been testing the waters of more serious acting roles recently. He starred in Jason Orley's 2019 comedy, Big Time Adolescence, which was heralded as Davidson's breakthrough moment on his road to becoming a Hollywood star. He teamed up with Judd Apatow for The King Of Staten Island, which is slated for release later this year, and he has signed on to appear in the next Suicide Squad movie. However, with all this going on, Davidson has not turned his back on stand-up comedy.

On February 25th, Davidson's first stand-up special with Netflix will premiere, brilliantly titled Alive From New York. The release date announcement comes with the special's first trailer which shows Davidson sharing observations about his gay friends with the Gramercy Theatre audience. His last stand-up special, SMD, aired on Comedy Central back in 2016.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Davidson spoke about stand-up in his recent cover story for Paper Magazine. "Yeah, look, when I'm doing standup and stuff, nothing I ever say is coming from a hateful place," he said. "And you can't know what's funny until you try it, you know? But anything I've ever said on stage or made a joke about, I don't regret it. I mean, some jokes I'm like, 'Welp, that joke sucked.' You know? But I'm never like, 'Aw fuck!' 'Cause there are times I try things that I think are ridiculous and they work. And that's what sucks about political correctness in comedy, I think that you need freedom."