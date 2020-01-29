We've been waiting patiently for the next PARTYNEXTDOOR album (for years might I add...) and finally, the month has come. January 2020. Late last year, the OVO Sound artist announced that he would be releasing his new studio album to start off the fresh decade and, now that we're in the final week of January, his fans were anticipating a surprise drop on Friday. Unfortunately, that won't be the case (unless PND is playing us) because he just announced it has been pushed back. There's some good news attached though.



Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Considering the fact that we've been keeping cool for a number of years as we waited for Party to craft his next masterpiece, another few weeks won't be unbearable. Announcing the title of his next album, PARTYMOBILE, PARTYNEXTDOOR told fans that he wouldn't be staying true to his promise of new music in January. Thankfully, his post cleared up when he will actually be dropping though.

"To the fans, I’m gonna need some more time to put the finishing touches on this album," wrote the critically-acclaimed Toronto artist. "February... I promise the extra time will be worth it."

The comments are mixed with some trolls claiming that "all men do is lie" while others are complimenting PND for knowing the sound was not yet there. Hopefully, the extra time brings us a classic. Who's ready for new PND?