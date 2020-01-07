If you're a fan of the Toronto music scene, and especially PARTYNEXTDOOR, you'll be ecstatic about this announcement. Several months ago, OVO Sound artist PARTYNEXTDOOR announced that he would be impacting the industry with a brand new album at the start of the decade. That time is officially upon us and, seven days into 2020, we still have not heard a peep from PND about his album. There's been no release date, tracklist, cover art... nothing. Don't get discouraged though. According to the man himself, his plan remains the same, affirming to fans that he will still be coming through with new music in January.

The Canadian recording artist hasn't released a project in four years, opting to keep us hungry with one-off singles and a two-pack here and there. In case you've been craving more vibes from PND after the release of his new singles "Loyal" and "The News," the 26-year-old is back teasing the arrival of what was once known as Club Atlantis.

Updating his rarely-refreshed Twitter feed with a simple message, PARTYNEXTDOOR reminded folks a few days ago that this is the month when everything starts to change. "We droppin," said the singer, issuing a warning to anybody that might be planning to release music in January. PND has a major following and, whenever he decides to drop, a large number of music fans will flock to that release. Are you one of them?