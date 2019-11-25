A couple of days removed from his return by way of two new tracks, PARTYNEXTDOOR has confirmed that his next album will get here in January. It was Sunday that he took to Twitter to simply tweet "Album In January," amassing just under 25,000 retweets in just two hours.

It will mark his first album since dropping PARTYNEXTDOOR 3 in 2016 as the announcement continues to adds onto PARTY's emergence from deliberate obscurity. After delivering on "The News" and the Drake-assisted "Loyal," PND also caught the meme-worthy wrath of fans who got a kick out of him tweeting Jordyn Woods. As menial as a couple of tweets may seem, it's quite the development from the reclusive hitmaker who, up until Friday, remained in the background with no new releases in two years.

Given the anticipation pinned on the tentative PND4 project, it will likely make up for the lackluster performance of PARTYNEXTDOOR 3. As Rolling Stone's Charles Holmes points out, "News" and "Loyal" seem to signal a return to form for PARTY and appropriately paves the road that is leading toward the Canadian artist's next full-length drop.