He was apparently in the doghouse after not being able to find Megan an iPhone 13 but he more than made up for it.
They have been celebrating their first year of romance and now Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine are giving the world a sneak peek at their gift exchange. The happy Hip Hop couple has been going strong for a year and recently, they both took to social media to commemorate their milestone. Megan uploaded a series of photos showing the couple enjoying one another's company while Pardi shared a heartwarming video dedicated to his leading lady.
Fontaine has returned with another look at his festivities with Megan and it included gifting the rapper with a new addition to her growing jewelry collection.
The songwriter posted several photos and videos showing himself and Megan partaking in breakfast in bed, toasting mimosas, and enjoying a romantically decorated suite with smooth R&B music as their background.
"VYBE RECAP !! I don’t know who bought all the iPhone 13s but baby was mad as hell I couldn’t find her one," Fontaine joked in the caption. "Thank you @luxe_vvsjewelers for helping me get out the dog house and putting the icing on the cake for the special day."' In a video, Fonatine is seen showing Megan her iced-out gift as she grins in disbelief.
Check out the happy couple below.
View this post on Instagram