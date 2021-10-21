They have been celebrating their first year of romance and now Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine are giving the world a sneak peek at their gift exchange. The happy Hip Hop couple has been going strong for a year and recently, they both took to social media to commemorate their milestone. Megan uploaded a series of photos showing the couple enjoying one another's company while Pardi shared a heartwarming video dedicated to his leading lady.

Fontaine has returned with another look at his festivities with Megan and it included gifting the rapper with a new addition to her growing jewelry collection.

The songwriter posted several photos and videos showing himself and Megan partaking in breakfast in bed, toasting mimosas, and enjoying a romantically decorated suite with smooth R&B music as their background.

"VYBE RECAP !! I don’t know who bought all the iPhone 13s but baby was mad as hell I couldn’t find her one," Fontaine joked in the caption. "Thank you @luxe_vvsjewelers for helping me get out the dog house and putting the icing on the cake for the special day."' In a video, Fonatine is seen showing Megan her iced-out gift as she grins in disbelief.

Check out the happy couple below.