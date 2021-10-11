Back in February, Megan Thee Stallion made waves by confirming her relationship with fellow rapper Pardison Fontaine. “I never said hot girls can’t have boyfriends,” the “WAP” artist said at the time.

Over the past few months, the 26-year-old and her beau have packed on plenty of public displays of affection, regularly giving followers intimate sneak peaks into their budding romance.

The two even managed to stay together through “Hot Girl Summer,” and are still going strong now – or that’s how Meg made it sound during an interview with Taraji P. Henson, anyway.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button actress tapped The Stalli to be the first guest on the second season of her Facebook Watch series, Peace of Mind with Taraji.

After hearing Henson tell her that she looks “happier than ever,” Megan replied, “My boyfriend does make me very happy. He definitely takes care of me emotionally. He makes my brain feel good.”

The Houston native also said that with Fontaine, things feel different than what she’s experienced in the past.

“I used to be so into the physical, right, but he moves me, he inspires me. We just feel like a real team," she told Henson.

During the episode, the stars also get very real about mental health, opening up about their own personal battles and how they’ve conquered them.

“The thing about therapy, because it took me a minute too, I didn’t find it until, shoot, my late 40s,” Henson revealed to her friend.

“For me, it was about finding the right therapist that I felt safe enough to open up. Somebody who I felt like understood my struggles as a Black woman. And so that’s the piece that I think is missing when Black people talk about mental health, because we think it’s very sterile, and usually the doctors don’t look like us...but in actuality, we need it the most.”

You can stream the entire episode of Peace of Mind with Taraji featuring Megan Thee Stallion on Facebook Watch.