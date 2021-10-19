Her schedule is stacked with appearances, events, concerts, and business meetings, but Megan Thee Stallion made sure to squeeze in time to celebrate a milestone. She and Pardison Fontaine have been heating up as the days go on, and it looks as if the happy industry couple is celebrating their one-year anniversary.

We've witnessed as these two not only revealed that they were together but deeply in love. They have spoken at end about their feelings for one another, and Megan dropped off a photo dump of a few private moments from their first year together.



Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

"1year of fun with you [orange heart emoji]," the Houston rapper penned in the caption to her photos. Recently, Megan caught up with actress Taraji P. Henson on her Peace of Mind with Taraji series and spoke about why her relationship with Fontaine works.

"My boyfriend does make me very happy. He definitely takes care of me emotionally," said the rapper. "He makes my brain feel good. He makes my heart feel good." Megan admitted that prior to linking with Fontaine, she would spend so much energy concentrating on the physical aspects of relationships.

"That's a big thing for me because I used to be so into the physical. But he moves me," she added. "He inspires me. We just feel like a real team. He feels like a partner." Meanwhile, Fontaine created a video dedicated to his leading lady. Swipe below to see these two in action.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PARDISON FONTAINE™ï¸ (@pardi)

[via]