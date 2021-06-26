Since they went public with their romance, Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine haven't ceased sharing intimate moments of their relationship. The couple has uploaded photos and videos to social media showing them jet-setting together, at award shows, and even just enjoying each other's company at home, and in a recent interview with 97.9 The Box, a smiling Megan was asked if her current elated mood had anything to do with her man.

"First of all, he does make me happy but my happiness comes from myself 'cause I'm just a happy lady," said Megan. "But, I mean, like I said in the last interview, I've got good energy around me right now."

"Everybody that's a part of my life, definitely makes me feel good, keep me encouraged," she continued. "I love where I'm at with working and writing and my music, so that always puts me in a good mood when I finally figure out what I wanna say on the beat. I dropped my Fashion Nova collection today so I'm happy about that, but yeah, Pardi does make me happy."

The rapper was then asked what attracted her to Fontaine. "I love Pardi because he's so sweet," she said. "A lot of guys are scared to show they sweet side and Pardi is not one of them. He's very romantic and protective and he just makes me feel really protected so I like spending time with him because I feel very secure."

"One thing I know, he's gon' have my back and I got his, so I love that." We saw just how fiercely Pardison defends his woman in his recent online interaction with DaBaby. Check out Megan's interview below.