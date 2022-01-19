They are a famous pair that became "couple goals" for their fans, but recently, Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion have kept their relationship out of the spotlight. They were known for sharing social media content involving cute moments, vacation photos, and holiday get-togethers, but when fans noticed that Megan removed photos of the rapper-songwriter from her Instagram, rumors ran wild.

Both artists seem to have been lying low in recent weeks, but after gossip spread that they split because Megan got drunk and assaulted him, Fontaine felt the need to step forward and clear the air.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

There were stories about Megan allegedly being a "mean drunk" and having a "bad temper when drunk." Pardi had enough.

"Stop this cap nobody puttin hands on nobody ...(At least not in that way )," he wrote. "Been seein the break up rumors and was lettin y'all imaginations run ..but y'all gettin too crazy ....ain't give n*ggas a story so they made one ... we really been on it double time [fingers crossed emoji][lock emoji]."

Megan hasn't surfaced to address the rumors, but it looks as if her man has taken care of things for now. Check it out below.