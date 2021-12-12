If you’ve kept up with Megan Thee Stallion’s rise to fame over the past few years, then you already know that she’s been living something of a double Hannah Montana life. While she’s cemented her status as one of the greatest female rappers in the game right now, she’s also been spending her time off stage and out of the studio living the unglamorous life of a student, scrambling to submit assignments on time.

Yesterday, our resident Hot Girl got to walk across the stage to receive her diploma. “Meg Thee Graudate,” she captioned her photo dump from the momentous occasion. “I know my parents are looking down on me so proud. Thank you everyone for all the love today.”





Fans and friends were quick to praise Thee Stallion for all of her hard work, and her boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, took things one step further by spoiling his lover with some stunning designer treats. In a video uploaded to The Shade Room, the “Backin’ It Up” hitmaker can be heard saying, “You’re gonna be able to turn anything you want into Chanel” before handing over the bag.

As her pals began debating whether or not Fontaine had gifted Megan a magic wand of some sort, she began digging in, uncovering a dainty jewelry box filled with icy charms and pendants. He also rewarded her with a custom letterman jacket that clearly meant a lot, based on the “Freak Nasty” rapper’s expression.





Now that she’s got her education under her belt, there’s no telling what Megan Thee Stallion has in store for us next. She’s already promised a new album coming in 2022, and from the sounds of things, it may just be her best work yet.

Check out more moments from the rapper’s graduation below.