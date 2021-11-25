It's Thanksgiving Eve and many people are celebrating not only having a day off tomorrow but eating a hearty meal that they're going to feel for weeks to come. On the gluttonous, family-centered holiday, millions of people share photos of their families and dinner tables, and it looks as if Pardison Fontaine is ready for Megan Thee Stallion to get herself prepared for the big day.

The playful couple has been going strong for some time and Megan has often spoken about how loved she feels from the rapper-songwriter. The feelings seem to be mutual and the pair have taken their love, and jokes, to Instagram Live.



Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

Megan has been a busy woman but she always takes the time to have a Livestream session with her fans. This evening (November 24), she was checking in with her "Hotties," but Pardison made sure he trolled his girlfriend by making his presence felt.

A few screen grabs of Megan's rolling comment section showed Fontaine teasing the rapper about washing greens and peeling potatoes, and finally, he told her they're going to have to order in. "Bout to have boston market," he joked. We're sure that his Thanksgiving meal will be just fine. Check it out below.