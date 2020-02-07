Gayle King has been under fire over the last few days after interviewing Lisa Leslie, a long time friend of Kobe Bryant. The interview touched on many points but it was the question about Kobe's rape case that drew many criticisms on social media. She asked whether Lisa Leslie felt conflicted with honoring Kobe's legacy because of the case. The former WNBA champ said no but the subject itself had people like 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, and Boosie Badazz coming for her on social media.

Oprah Winfrey addressed this during a recent interview on Today, revealing that the death threats have put Gayle in a bad place. "She is not doing well," Winfrey said tearfully. "She is not doing well because she now has death threats and has to now travel with security. She is feeling very much attacked."

Gayle King recently aired out her displeasure for the interview, calling out CBS for baiting the situation with the promo clip when, in fact, they did a wide-ranging interview covering a variety of topics. King said that the clip, in particular, was taken out of context. According to TMZ, even some of her own staffers said that the interview itself actually painted Kobe in a great light. A rep for CBS said that they did fail Gayle in this situation. "Gayle conducted a thoughtful, wide-ranging interview with Lisa Leslie about the legacy of Kobe Bryant. An excerpt was posted that did not reflect the nature and tone of the full interview. We are addressing the internal process that led to this and changes have already been made," the rep said.

Peep Oprah's clip on the Today show below.