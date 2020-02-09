Lisa Leslie
- SportsLisa Leslie Net Worth 2024: What Is The WNBA Legend Worth?Delve into Lisa Leslie's remarkable journey in basketball, from a pioneering WNBA player to a respected sports analyst.By Rain Adams
- SportsLisa Leslie Was Told Not To Make A "Big Fuss" About Brittney Griner's ArrestThe WNBA legend says that many people in the basketball world were told not to launch a movement because Russian officials could use Griner as a "pawn."By Erika Marie
- SportsLisa Leslie Weighs Not Suing WNBA After 2008 Sparks-Shock Court BrawlDuring the fray, Leslie was knocked to the ground by Detroit Shock coach and former NBA player Rick Mahorn.By Erika Marie
- RandomGayle King Calls Kobe Bryant Backlash "Hateful" & "Painful"Gayle King received an onslaught of backlash following her Lisa Leslie interview, and she addressed the controversy while chatting with Oprah Winfrey.By Erika Marie
- TVJada Pinkett Smith Reprehended Over Snoop Dogg "Red Table Talk"Jada Pinkett Smith faced criticism over her "emotional blackmail" interview with Snoop Dogg regarding his comments about Gayle King.By Erika Marie
- TVJada Pinkett Smith Tells Snoop Dogg Her "Heart Dropped" After His Gayle King CommentsJada Pinkett Smith explains to Snoop Dogg how she felt targeted by his Gayle King comments in "Red Table Talk" trailer. By Noah C
- SportsCharles Barkley Under Fire For Response To 2003 Kobe Bryant ScandalCharles Barkley commented on whether or not he believes the rape accusations against Kobe should be a topic of discussion.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureGayle King Accepts Snoop Dogg's ApologyGayle King accepts Snoop Dogg's apology and apologized herself following her interview with Lisa Leslie on Kobe Bryant's legacy. By Aron A.
- MusicSnoop Dogg Publicly Apologizes To Gayle KingSnoop Dogg apologizes after his comments towards Gayle King's mention of Kobe Bryant's rape case in her interview with Lisa Leslie.By Aron A.
- Gram50 Cent Continues To Taunt Gayle King & Oprah With Snoop Dogg Meme50 Cent refuses to stop clowning Gayle King and Oprah. By Noah C
- TVJoe Budden Reacts With Disappointment To Gayle King's Kobe QuestionsGayle King has received a ton of backlash.By Alexander Cole
- TVCBS News President Speaks On Threats Against Gayle KingThe backlash against Gayle King for her Kobe Bryant comment reached an extreme level. By Noah C