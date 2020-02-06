People are still grieving and mourning the death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Kobe touched hearts beyond basketball in all pockets of the world. The news of his death was undoubtedly a shock to many but many brought up the fact that he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the early 2000s.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

In a recent interview with Lisa Leslie, a friend of Kobe's, Gayle King asked whether the WNBA Champ found it "complicated as a woman, as a WNBA player" to honor Kobe's legacy. Although she defended herself in the midst of criticism by stating it was a "fair question," in her mind, many people have taken aim at her for her comments including some of hip-hop's loudest voices.

50 Cent hit the 'Gram where he aired out Gayle King over the question. It shouldn't be shocking seeing as he's previously criticized Oprah for her association with Trump and Weinstein. "It was not complicated. You just said it was dismissed," 50 said while giving his real-time reaction to the interview. "what is this, wait somebody gotta help me understand why they keep doing this. 🤷🏽‍♂️i apologize for my language in advance let’s talk about this," he captioned the video.

Boosie also chimed in on Instagram going on a passionate rant about the timing of her interview. "Why the fuck would you do something like that? Why would you do that to your people? You know what people goin' through, right? Why would you do ask a fuckin' question like that tryna tarnish somebody image?" He said. "You do that to your own Black people. You sad!"

Peep both 50 Cent and Boosie Badazz' reactions below.