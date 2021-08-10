The apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Some of you have surely already witnessed Offset's son, King Kody, spitting bars in the studio. The rapper has posted a few videos of his mini-me testing out his skills on the microphone over the years. The six-year-old upped his game though, rivaling other celebrity children including North West, and teasing his latest song, titled "Lamb Truck."

Despite not being legally old enough to drive a Lamborghini Urus, Kody's new rap song is about the luxury car. He's been riding in one since the truck was released, courtesy of his father, and he's got more than enough knowledge of how the vehicle operates to sing about it. Offset shared a video of Kody hanging around the driveway with their pitbull, dancing and singing along to the track.



Presley Ann/Getty Images

"Runnin' my bands up," he repeatedly raps on the song. "Hundred thousand in the safe right now," he says.

As we wait for Kulture's ad-libs to come in on the song, Kody has been receiving praise from a number of industry professionals, including his dad's cousin Quavo, who commented with fire emojis. Rich The Kid and Cardi B are also fans of the song. In fact, Cardi says that she already has "Lamb Truck" stuck in her head.

Do you think Kody has a future in music? Listen to "Lamb Truck" below.