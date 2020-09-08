Like father, like son.

Offset is a father of four and it looks like one of his children is itching to follow in his footsteps.

In the past, Offset has shared short clips of his son Kody, affectionately known to fans as King Kody, rapping in the studio with him. Clearly, he was born with a passion to make music, much like his dad. As he continues to grow up, his music-making interest appears to have stuck. Not only is he still rapping throughout the day but he's also convinced some people that he might actually end up making an impact in the rap game in the future.

Posting a video of Kody riding a four-wheeler around the driveway, the five-year-old can be heard spitting some bars, freestyling whatever came to his mind. DaBaby, 6LACK, and others have commented, saluting the youngin for his passion.

"He gon be cold at rapping," commented one person upon watching the video. "XXL class of 2042," said another.

Much like Kanye West's daughter North West, who made her music debut at the Yeezy Season 8 fashion show earlier this year, it looks like King Kody is sharpening his skills at a young age. He's already got an in through his father. Do you think Kody could end up rapping professionally in the future?