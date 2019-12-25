Fans of Atlanta rap group Migos have been waiting patiently for a new album from the bunch. Quavo had previously hinted that the third iteration of the Culture series would arrive at the beginning of 2019 but, as we all know now, that never happened. It was pushed back in favor of the triplet bodies of work delivered by each member of the band, including Quavo Huncho, The Last Rocket, and Father Of 4. The latest update has Culture III dropping near the top of next year, meaning that it could drop as soon as next week. While that's unlikely, Offset delivered a hint of the actual date we could expect it. Only, the day he gave doesn't actually exist.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Trolling the fans during an extensive Question & Answer session to celebrate his recent Grammy Award nomination, Offset christened his new mansion by informing fans of when the next Migos album would arrive. After telling his supporters that he came up with Kulture's name (duh...) and revealing his favorite Christmas movie (The Grinch), Offset noted that the Migos would return on February 31. If you're not entirely awake yet, you might be attempting to mark down that date in your calendar. There's only one problem though... there are not thirty-one days in February.

Good one, Offset. You got us with that one. Now, when's the album ACTUALLY coming?