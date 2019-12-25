It looks like Cardi B & Offset just dropped a bag on a new home. And not just a home, but a mega mansion from the looks of it. On Christmas Eve, Cardi & Offset closed on their first house together, both of which took to social media to show off.

Looking happy as ever, Cardi shared several clips on IG Christmas Eve, saying the couple had been looking for years and finally closed on their house today.

“Closing time. @offsetyrn and I been house hunting for the past 2 years with our realtor @b_luxurious .It has been a roller roller coaster ! Houses that @offsetyrn liked there was always a room I didn’t like that we couldn’t agreed on 😩and a couple houses that I liked @offsetyrn said NO because the areas they where in are not to good.We even though about building a house but with a family that’s a bit complicated .With the help of @b_luxurious and God WE GOT OUR HOUSE!!!!!” she wrote on IG.

The exact specifics are unknown at the time, including what they paid for it, but there is a gun range which she highlights in one of her videos. “YES A GUN RAGE! YES A GUN RANGE !!!!!POW POW POW,” she captioned the post.

Elsewhere, the Bronx sensation shows off the bedrooms, backyard, pool, and the garage among other places. Check it all out (below) and let us know what you think they paid for it?

