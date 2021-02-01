With anticipation bubbling around the upcoming release of Culture 3, Migos member Offset took some time earlier today to set the record straight about his impact on fashion and streetwear. Hip-Hop culture has long been intertwined with sneaker culture, and as a result, fans have seen artists like Drake, Kanye West, J. Cole, and Travis Scott achieve lucrative sneaker deals over the years. Now, Offset is staking his claim and letting it be known that in regards to sneakers, he’s one of rap’s biggest trendsetters.

In his tweet, the Atlanta rapper said, “Trend setter !!u niggas wasn’t wearing Jordan n Nike just one year ago it was all about designer.” Naturally, fans and sneakerheads reacted quickly to Offset’s hot take.

Going back through the Atlanta rapper’s Instagram photos, shots reveal Offset rocking some hard to find heat, including F&F Cactus Jack Jordan 4s, Nuggets Air Jordan 4s, the “Net” colorway of the original Nike Air Yeezys, and more. His collection alone qualifies him as a sneakerhead of sorts, but with artists like Travis Scott -- and even superstar kids like Asahd -- having insanely rare sneakers in their closets, the verdict is still out on whether Offset revitalized Jordans and Nikes as Hip-Hop’s go-to kicks.

What do you think: Is Offset not getting the sneaker recognition that he deserves or does he have a little too much dip on his chip?