Kanye West is a billionaire thanks to the Yeezy brand and in 2021, West is looking to continue cashing in on the popularity of his sneakers. It only makes sense that he would do so as Yeezy never seems to lose its momentum. Silhouettes like the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 and the 380 have been wildly popular over the last few years and other silhouettes like the Adidas Yeezy 500 have also gotten some love. Now, Kanye is teasing a new Adidas Yeezy 500 High, which looks to be a great shoe for the Fall months.

As you can see in the images below, the sneaker has a mostly beige upper with various materials strewn about. The Yeezy 500 is known for its chunky, dad-shoe-like aesthetic and that is exactly what we get here. As for the midsole, it is a dark shade of charcoal which lends itself nicely to the overall look of the sneaker.

When it comes to the release date for this shoe, not much is known at this time although it is expected to come out sometime in February. Be sure to keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates on this shoe. Also, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas