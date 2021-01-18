Sneakerheads with a preference for Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy brand should be excited as 2021 is promising to bring a ton of great new models and colorways to the market. While the new silhouettes have yet to be confirmed, fans can expect iconic models like the AdidasYeezy Boost 350 V2 and the Yeezy Boost 700 to continue delivering. In fact, the Yeezy Boost 700 has received some particular attention, especially when it comes to the brand new vibrant "Sun" colorway.

In the official images below, you can see that the sneaker is covered in yellow materials on the upper, all while the midsole is orange. From there, teal and black tooling can be found throughout which helps add a nice layer of contrast to the overall aesthetic of the shoe. If you're a fan of this particular dad shoe, and you have a penchant for loud colorways, then this is definitely the shoe for you.

As for the release date, you can expect to get your hands on these as of Saturday, January 23rd when these drop for $240 USD. This price point is new for the Yeezy Boost 700 as they typically run for $300. Needless to say, the shoe has just gotten a lot more accessible.

Image via Adidas

