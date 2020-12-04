Kanye West has been at the forefront of sneaker innovation over the last decade and back in 2017, he completely changed the game with his Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Wave Runner." While this shoe was hated on at first, it immediately became a huge hit that helped birth the dad shoe trend. Now, every single brand has its own line of chunky runners and we have Yeezy to thank for that. Over the years, West has expanded his dad shoe line, with the latest such model being the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3.

This shoe has been receiving a plethora of colorways these past few months and it will be getting yet another before the end of the year. This model will be called "Clay Brown" and thanks to Adidas, we now have the official images. As you can see, this sneaker is mostly covered in black materials, all while brown is placed on the sides and even the outsole. This makes for a look that is perfect for both the Fall and Winter seasons.

If you have any plans on copping a pair, you will be able to do so as of December 21st for $200 USD. Let us know what you think of this colorway, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

