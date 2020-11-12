If you are a big fan of Kanye West's AdidasYeezy offerings, then this past year has been very kind to you. As part of Kanye's mission to make Yeezy more accessible, the music and fashion mogul has been releasing an abundance of new sneakers, including colorways of already established silhouettes, while also testing the waters with some new models. One of those models is the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 which takes the dad shoe aesthetic into Alien-like territory.

We have seen a few colorways of this model make their way to the market, and now, yet another has been revealed. This colorway is called "Safflower" and can be seen in the official images below. The upper here is mainly beige all while some yellow highlights are placed on the side panels. The tongue and laces on these are black which helps create a unique aesthetic with plenty of contrasting shades.

As it stands, this model will be released around the world on Saturday, November 14th and in North America, these will release two months later on January 16th. Stay tuned for any updates on these kicks, as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest incoming information.

Image via Adidas

