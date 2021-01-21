In a surprising turn of events, Kanye West has actually been keeping a pretty low profile as of late in the midst of his impending split from Kim Kardashian. Despite these personal lows, Kanye is still making big moves when it comes to the fashion industry as his Yeezy brand continues to see big profits, all while new models are released to the public. The Adidas Yeezy Basketball QNTM has proven to be a huge mover for the Yeezy brand and as we march throughout the year, it is expected to get an abundance of new colorways.

One of those new colorways is the "Flaora" model that can be found below. According to py_rates_ on Instagram, this model is going to be completely covered in a peachy pink that will definitely make you stand out while on the court. It's a pretty unique model and a nice change of pace from some of the other Yeezy Basketball QNTM colorways that have been shown off.

For now, it's been reported that these will be dropping sometime in May of this year for $250 USD. None of this information has been confirmed by Adidas, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you the latest.