Pharrell has been doing big things in the world of sneakers over the last few years and Adidas is lucky to have him. Of course, if you're a sneakerhead, you know that his most popular creation thus far has been the Adidas NMD Human Race, which continues to get new colorways. A whole plethora of new models dropped during the late stages of 2020 and now, Pharrell is looking to seed some pairs to his famous friends.

Among those friends was none other than Pusha T who is also in a deal with Adidas. This time around, however, Pharrell opted to seed in the most creative way possible. As you can see in the clips below, Pharrell deployed a robotic dog at Pusha T's house, and the thing had a box of shoes on top of its body.

The robot looks to be one of those creations from Boston Dynamics that always seems to go viral whenever a new video is posted to Twitter. Either way, Pusha T seemed pretty amused by the whole thing and you got to hand it to Pharrell for such a creative package.

If only every sneakerhead could be blessed by this kind of creative delivery.

Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water