It's true, many rap tropes center around desirability and wanton sexcapades. Yet there remain several prominent rappers who understand the importance of a monogamous relationship. Though Chance The Rapper's undying adoration of his wife has become a meme of sorts, it's clear that married life has had a profound impact on his happiness. Likewise for more private rappers like J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar. Power couples like Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are well documented, as are the billion-dollar Bonnie and Clyde story that is Jay-Z and Beyonce. Esteemed company indeed.

Brad Barket/Getty Images

As evidenced by an emotional Instagram post, it's clear that recent family man Offset is happy to have joined the ranks. Sharing an image of himself and Cardi B, who he married in 2017, Offset penned a reflection on the importance of having a stable partner by his side. "WE MADE A FAMILY WHEN THEY THOUGHT WE WAS PLAYING I MARRIED U AND AINT LOOK BACK CAUSE I KNOW U GOT MY BACK," he writes, leaving little room for interpretation.

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, it's no surprise that Cardi slid into the comments to return the love. As they say, the couple that raps together laughs together. Show some love to a hip-hop power couple.