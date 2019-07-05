J. Cole really wasn't kidding when he vowed to dominate 2019 in every manner. Not only is he coming off the drop of his gargantuan Revenge Of The Dreamers 3, which he helped curate alongside his talented Dreamville roster. And while that's destined to garner critical acclaim and commercial success, one of Cole's biggest blessings is still to come. As confirmed on the album's emotional closing track "Sacrifices," Cole and his wife Melissa Heholt are expecting their second child.

Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

Cole revealed as much during his heartfelt final verse, singing a loving dedication to his partner of ten plus years: "I had nowhere to go, she gave me a place to stay, she gave me her heart to hold, I still got that shit to this day," he begins, more vulnerable than usual. "She ridin' with me on the road, she ridin' with me in the A, huggin' the block, huggin' the block, okay." Given that declarations of monogamous love can feel rare in hip-hop, it's refreshing to see Cole open up about his more romantic inclinations. And now, the couple will be reaping the benefits of an expanded and happy home.

"She gave me the gift of my son, and plus we got one on the way," he confirms, sharing the news with the world. "She gave me a family to love, for that, I can never repay, I'm crying while writing these words, the tears, they feel good on my face." Congratulations to J. Cole and Melissa, who have ample reason to celebrate today!

Be sure to stream Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 right here!