Quibi has been lining up celebrities to help them launch their brand new platform. They've recruited Chance The Rapperto revamp Punk'd while Offset has landed a brand new show called, Skrrt. With all the star power in the world, it appears that Quibi has lined up other celebrities such as Chrissy Teigan, Queen Latifah, Usher, and more to get involved.

Another actress that's involved in Quibi is Reese Witherspoon whose new show, Fierce Queens launched today. In one of the most unexpected moments on social media of the year, Reese Witherspoon and Offset hopped on Instagram Live together where they discussed their respective shows and geeked out over old school cars. At one point, Witherspoon had Offset in awe after revealing she learned to drive a car in a 1975 Cadillac El Dorado which has apparently just been sitting in her dad's yard.

"Tell him let me buy it," Offset said. "I'll clean it up. I'll fix it up. Put a new engine in it. New interior. Put some Forgis on it... Put it on the road."

"I'm going to hook you up," Reese replied. "I'm going to hook you up with my dad."

Hopefully, Reese pulls through for Offset in the near future. Check out the clip below.