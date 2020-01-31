Chance The Rapper is venturing off into different avenues these days, although music is undoubtedly his primary focus. However, with the type of mainstream success he's seen in the past few years, he became a household name across North America, and perhaps, the world. It was recently announced that Chance would be replacing Ashton Kutcher in the upcoming revamp of Punk'd on Quibi, a brand new mobile platform that is getting ready to compete against social media and television companies.

Quibi's first-ever advertisement for the Super Bowl will air this weekend and of course, it was only necessary that Chance The Rapper assisted them in doing so. The commercial features a group of bank robbers who's heist went left. As the arrival of their getaway cars delays, their driver announced that he'll be there in a "Quibi," referencing the 4 to 10-minute program lengths on the mobile platform. The robbers are confused but as they turn to their phones, Chance The Rapper appears announcing "Meg The Stallion for Punk'd!"

This is certainly not the first time Chance made his way into the Super Bowl. Last year, he teamed up with the Backstreet Boys for Doritos Super Bowl commercial to promote the Flamin' Hot Nacho. Chance made himself an "honorary member" while also remixing the boy band's hit single, "I Want It That Way."

Peep the Quibi commercial below.