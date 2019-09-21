There was a point when Offset and Cardi B's marriage almost ended, but after begging and pleading, the Migos rapper won back the heart of his wife. The pair have endured much throughout their relationship, but since reconciling, the rap couple is enjoying wedded bliss. Friday marks the second anniversary of Offset and Cardi's wedding, and although they're certainly expected to celebrate in private, they've both publicly recognized the momentous occasion on social media.

Cardi uploaded a photo of herself alongside her husband and captioned the picture by writing, "9/20/17 Happy marriage anniversary hubby❤️ We keep learning and growing.Thats what marriage about." Offset shared a video montage of precious family moments that even included a brief blip that looked to show Cardi in labor.

"Today is our anniversary nobody believed it was real," Offset wrote. "We got married without nobody knowing because it was only between us and God! Now we have beautiful Kulture and a big family. I love you 4ever and after life. ❤❤❤." Playing in the background of Offset's video was his Father of 4 track "Don't Lose Me," a song that he wrote about changing his selfish ways because of his love for Cardi and their daughter. Check out there sappy love moments below.