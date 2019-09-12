Cardi B waited five months before sharing the first photo of her and Offset's daughter, Kulture, with the world. Since then, Cardi has gotten increasingly comfortable sharing pictures and videos of their baby on Instagram. Some of her most heartwarming posts are the ones that capture father-daughter time. Today, amidst the parents' busy schedule of attending New York Fashion Week events, Cardi shared an adorable picture of Offset holding Kulture. Kulture also appears to be prepared for NYFW. She is absolutely dripping in this shot - bundled up in a Burberry coat, iced out in what appears to be a diamond bracelet (matching her daddy's) and rocking Black/Cement Air Jordan 3's on her little feet. The full-body shot of Kulture also will have you shocked at how much she has grown.

Offset, along with the rest of Migos, were surprise performers at the show for Rihanna's Savage x Fenty lingerie line today. Other big-name appearances included Big Sean, DJ Khaled, Halsey, A$AP Ferg, Tierra Whack, Fabolous, Fat Joe, Bella and Gigi Hadid. The new collection will be unveiled at the Barclay's Center and a recording of the even will be available through Amazon Prime on September 20. In Amazon's press release regarding the event, it stated, "The star-studded evening is set to be a radical departure from tradition, a one-of-a-kind event blending music, fashion and culture. With exciting surprises around every corner, including performances from some of the hottest acts in music, the show debuts Savage X Fenty’s bold and fearless Fall/Winter 2019 collection.”