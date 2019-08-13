An Instagram thirst trap photo went left after Odell Beckham Jr. shared a shirtless image of himself in his Calvin Klein underwear on Monday. The Cleveland Browns wide receiver's photo already made him a target for 50 Cent who quipped that he blocked OBJ by writing, "I told @treysongz don’t be doing this sh*t no more and here you go."

All jokes aside, anytime Beckham shares pictures such as these, his sexuality gets called into question by the public. This recent image was no exception as over 21K comments rolled in, many of which suggested, once again, that the NFL star is a homosexual. Beckham jumped into his own comment section to say once and for all, he's a heterosexual man who isn't struggling with his sexuality.

"@everybody lol yallll chilllll mann damnnnn!" OBJ wrote. "It be a lot of y’all sayin sus and alll the other comments that realllly be a direct reflection of who u are! Im straight! Like beyond it. If I sit here and defend myself y’all gon say im tryna defend myself , if I sit there and say nothin yalll gon say 'seee he didn’t say anything..'😂😂😂 I’m good wit me. Which is dumb straightttt... Period. lol I don’t neeed to say this shxt no mooooo! Half y’all girls in these comments. This the last time ima break this shxt down for y’all. And lastly before I got hit the weight room! Much love to everybody out there! 😂😂😂 Fellas sorry man, gotta get a 💼 for it! #MyCalvins."

In a recent interview with GQ for his cover feature, Beckham made it clear that he doesn't have an issue with the way people choose to live their lives, however, his acceptance of others doesn't mean he's gay. "I have friends who are gay," he said, adding that the rumors about him being homosexual were "almost more funny to me. I almost messed with them even more. It's like when someone gives me an ultimatum, I'm usually always going to go to the opposite way of what you want me to go. So when they would say that, I would almost mess with them even more. I have no problem with anyone's sexual orientation."