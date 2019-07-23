Whether he's wearing a kilt or kicking it with his male friends in a hot tub, football star Odell Beckham Jr. has become the target of rumors that he's secretly living a homosexual lifestyle. Beckham has made it clear that he's heterosexual, but for some reason, the public seems overly concerned with his sexual preferences.

In his latest GQ cover feature for the magazine's August issue, the Cleveland Browns wide receiver shared his thoughts on the headlines that suggest that he's gay. Beckham said he's never directly addressed the topic, but it wasn't something that offended him. "I've never once had no problem with anybody who has their own personal life that they live," he said. "I have friends who are gay. It was almost more funny to me. I almost messed with them even more. It's like when someone gives me an ultimatum, I'm usually always going to go to the opposite way of what you want me to go. So when they would say that, I would almost mess with them even more. I have no problem with anyone's sexual orientation."

The reasons why people, including the media, believed that Beckham was a closeted homosexual had to do with him dancing on Instagram or because he decided to bleach his hair blond. "Or because they're 'close with other men,'" Beckham added. "Even like little videos where they see me leaned back or something, they'll say that I'm looking at a guy's ass. And I'm like, 'Bro! You don't even know where my mind is at.'"

"It was just a lose-lose," he continued, adding that even when he was with a woman, it wasn't the right "type" of woman. "They'd see me with a white woman and be like, 'Why don't you be with any sisters?' I have no problem with any race. Love is love. If you're attracted to somebody, you're attracted to somebody. There was such a stigma built up, [as though] I don't like my own women. It's like, no, I don't like anybody who annoys me [laughs]."