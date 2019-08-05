Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was recently flagged down by a group of diehard fans while riding in the back seat of his Mercedes-Benz, when he decided to get out and sign the driver's OBJ-themed license plate.

A woman by the name of Lu shared video of the chance encounter on her IG account, which also happens to be filled with photos of the Pro Bowl receiver so you know her fandom goes far beyond the "OBJ13" plates.

Scroll through the IG posts embedded below to check out all of the footage.

Beckham Jr. is certainly feeling the love around the Cleveland area as training camp is in full swing and the Browns' first preseason game is right around the corner. The team will kick things off this Thursday at home against the Washington Redskins, although fans shouldn't expect to see much of OBJ in action.

That said, the Browns' home-opener against the Tennessee Titans on September 8 is just a little over one month away - so the wait for OBJ's official Browns debut is almost over.