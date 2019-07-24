It's been almost five years since Odell Beckham Jr.'s acrobatic, one-handed catch against the Dallas Cowboys, and Nike is celebrating that memorable moment with a brand new colorway of the Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Symbolizing his pass route that lead to the catch, the special edition cleat features a gold linear design on the upper. Scorpions stitched into the cleat's side are a personal nod to OBJ and his astrological sign, Scorpio. OBJ's logo also adorns the toe box in gold stitching.

The Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 will be available on Thursday, July 25 via nike.com and at select retailers. Scroll down for official images of the celebratory spikes, and click here to check out the first video Beckham Jr. posted on his new Youtube channel.

Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ/Nike

Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ/Nike

Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ/Nike

Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ/Nike

Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ/Nike

Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ/Nike