Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has officially launched his new YouTube channel, giving his fans a behind the scenes look at his "journey through the good times, the hard work, and more."

In the introductory video, OBJ can be seen both travelling Europe and preparing for the upcoming season as he tells his fans:

"I think when people hear my name Odell Beckham Jr., OBJ, whatever you want to call me, there’s this certain perception or persona,'' he says in his introductory video. "It’s true I like to have a good time, going overseas, seeing things I’ve never seen, but that’s only part of the story. "The real Odell? He works. You don’t get here where I’m at without working hard. You don’t win rookie of the year, you don’t get drafted in the first round, you don’t have the stats I did in the league year after year after year without working hard. It wasn’t given to me. I had to take everything.''

Check out the first video from Beckham's new Youtube channel below.

Beckham racked up over 1,300+ receiving yards with 10 or more touchdowns in each of his first three NFL seasons, but was limited to just four games in 2017. In 12 games with the G-Men last year, OBJ caught 77 passes for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns. Now, the 26-year old star will get a fresh start with the Browns alongside Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb, David Njoku and, eventually, Kareem Hunt.

Cleveland will kickoff the 2019 season on September 8, at home against the Tennessee Titans. Then, it's on to MetLife Stadium, as Beckham makes his return to the place he called home for his first five seasons, as the Browns take on the New York Jets on Monday night.