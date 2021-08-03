As the Delta COVID-19 variant continues to pose a massive threat to our progress against the pandemic, measures for the unvaccinated continue to grow in quantity and severity. Whether it's a fine for unvaccinated NFL players or an extended mask mandate, those who refuse the vaccine are continually faced with more challenges in order to live their "normal lives," as it were.

This reached a head today when New York City mayor Bill de Blasio announced what may be the most strict regulation against the unvaccinated America has seen so far. In a policy rolling out in the next two weeks, New York City restaurants, gyms, and indoor entertainment venues will require proof of vaccination at entry-- those who have none to present, will be refused entry.

In the press conference, De Blasio had this to say about the new policy: "If you're unvaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things... If you want to participate in our society fully, you've got to get vaccinated." The city will begin enforcing the new rule on September 13th.

Other states have employed incentive programs to push citizens to get vaccinated, like cash prizes and free food, though none yet have gone as far as New York City seems to be doing. France recently enforced similar protocol, which requires proof of vaccine or a recent negative COVID-19 test at indoor social events.

New Yorkers and other commentators rushed to Twitter to give mixed opinions on the policy. One Brooklyn resident wrote: "NEW: If you want to go to the gym or to a restaurant in New York City, you have to show proof of vaccination. THIS IS HUGE," while a critic spoke on the racist implications of the policy because of different vaccination rates by race: "Mayor de Blasio is announcing that 69% of Blacks, 58% of Latinos, and the majority of Bronx residents are ineligible to eat in a restaurant or go to a gym."

Check out some responses below. Do you think this is a good move?