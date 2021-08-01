Flordia passed their most single-day COVID-19 infections record, Friday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that there were more than 21,000 new infections. The previous high for the pandemic was 19,334 confirmed cases on Jan. 7, 2021.

The new numbers come in as the highly contagious Delta variant is causing another spike in cases across America.

Despite the rising case numbers, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order to stop schools from implementing mask mandates for the upcoming fall season.



Joe Raedle / Getty Images

“The federal government has no right to tell parents that in order for their kids to attend school in person, they must be forced to wear a mask all day, every day,” the Republican governor said in a press release. “Many Florida schoolchildren have suffered under forced masking policies, and it is prudent to protect the ability of parents to make decisions regarding the wearing of masks by their children.”

In addition to the new cases, the state also reported 409 deaths this week, bringing the total to over 39,000 for the pandemic.

In total, there were 101,171 new COVID-19 cases reported to the CDC in the United States on Friday, July 30, the highest recorded single-day number since Feb. 6.

