In the culture, few moments can stir up a conversation quite like a new rap interview. N.O.R.E. has proven to be a master at this with his Drink Champs podcast with DJ-EFN, resulting in fantastic interviews with the likes of Kanye West, Black Star, and Dave Chapelle that sometimes become cultural staples. Now, the hip-hop mogul has announced via Twitter that his next guest will be Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz.

"Finally got to speak wit Boosie and it’s time for me to celebrate him his movie his book and his career !!! We got ya back !!!!” N.O.R.E. said in a tweet, which he followed with, “I promise u @Drinkchamps and @BOOSIEOFFICIAL interview going to go up up!!!! I can’t wait!!!!”

Boosie just released a memoir titled Cross The Tracks this week, which will undoubtedly take up much of the conversation. He was also making the Twitter rounds this week after offering Tiffany Haddish a job, who was accused of molestation and claimed she has "lost everything" as a result. It's certainly not the first wild statement that he's made waves on social media for, as on his most recent interview with Vlad TV, he spoke about how his publicized beef with Lil Nas X and his homophobic remarks have landed him in hot water.



Boosie Badazz in 2014 - Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

According to Boosie, this was a major factor that contributed to his reality TV show being canceled, which has inspired him to pursue the film industry instead.

“We had a shot it, got some good pilots for it,” the MC expressed. “When we was getting ready to pitch it, that’s when the gay s**t was out about me and all that s**t was going on. You know, when I said about I hate gay people and s**t. You know what I’m talking about, mane.”

“They tried to turn me against the gay world," he continued. "A lot of people was backing away. Personally, I didn’t like that. I felt like I was shunned away. I was like, ‘Fuck it. Fuck y’all. I don’t need this shit. Watch what I’m finna to make off this movie.’ Basically, that was it.”

While it will no doubt make for an entertaining watch, N.O.R.E.'s promise that the interview is "going to go up" is likely a reference to what happened on one of the more recent Drink Champs interviews with Black Star and Dave Chapelle. The episode was pushed back at the last minute in May due to the Robb Elementary School mass shooting, and put on hold again in August due to conversations with Chapelle and his team.

Whenever the Boosie Drink Champs does drop, it's sure to have some standout moments and reflections from both hip-hop figures. For more on Drink Champs, check out their episode with Dave Chapelle and Blackstar below.

