Celebrity memoirs are not uncommon. Most of the narratives have talked about people's life behind closed doors and illustrated who they actually are instead of who the media has painted them to be. Artists like Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, Jay-Z, and countless others have had books published about their lives-- now, another rapper is joining the list.

Boosie Badazz, one of the hottest rappers from Louisiana, has been through countless trials and tribulations in his life. From beating a murder charge, to serving years behind bars, and also being a cancer survivor, the 39-year-old has plenty of life experiences to share. That's why his story will be told through his upcoming book, Cross The Tracks: A Memoir.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Available for pre-order on Amazon, the book is set to describe how Boosie, born Torrence Hatch Jr., beat the odds set against him and became a legend in the music game.

The synopsis stated, "In this evocative and compelling memoir, Boosie explores the relationship between his life on the streets with his ceaseless tear through the rap industry... A redemptive story with an urgent voice, Cross the Tracks is the survival tale of a man who wasn’t sure he would live to see another day...but who rose from the ashes to change the rap industry forever."

The back of the book's cover read a quote from the rapper. "My mother tried her best to keep me away from the drug game. But she has to understand: you can't walk the devil into church and ask him to pray.

The official date for publication is September 20, 2022. Are you interested in reading about Boosie's life? Click here to read the full summary.