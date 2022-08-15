The episode of Drink Champs featuring Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey, as well as Dave Chapelle, has finally been released months after being recorded. Chappelle reportedly had requested that the episode be shelved in order not to be released soon after the mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas.

On Sunday, the episode ended up seeing the light of day. The interview was originally supposed to be N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN speaking with the two members of Black Star; however, Chappelle joined in the action around the 14-minute mark.



Christopher Polk / Getty Images

“When I did Chappelle Show and I wanted to do music, I couldn’t get people to come on,” Chappelle recalled while reflecting on his hit TV series.

He added that the rappers who declined to come on the show are artists they "know and love," but "in their defense, no one ever heard of the show, anything.”

Chappelle also took the time to praise N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN for their work on Drink Champs, labeling them an "anomaly." In particular, the comedian says that he was impressed with their Kanye West interview.

“Pop culture is a desert right now, and your show is an anomaly,” Chappelle said. “And that Kanye West interview you did was one of my favorite things that I have seen in all of pop culture in recent history. Sincerely. I fuck with Kanye, but man, I ain’t seen him like that in a minute. It was funny. I was engaging. Then this n***a had in on Kweli’s hat.”

Fellow comedian Donnell Rawlings also joined in on the conversation.

Check out the newest episode of Drink Champs below.

