It’s been over a month since Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage at the Netflix Is A Joke festival. The attacker, who was later identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, was charged with a misdemeanor for his attack on Chappelle and was also charged with attempted murder for a resurfaced crime.

Not long after the attack, Drink Champs teased that Chappelle, and hip hop artists Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli of Black Star were set to appear on the show, alongside fellow comedian Donnell Rawlings The episode was reportedly set to release on May 26, but according to Page Six, Chappelle called for the episode to be put on hold due to the recent tragedies in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

“It came time to run it, and it was right after [mass shootings] in Buffalo and Texas. [Chappelle and his team] just thought it was ill-timed. … They wanted to approve the timing of it and thought, ‘Hold off, slow down. It’s tone-deaf to release something at this time,” a source said to Page Six.

The episode was meant to focus on the release of Black Star album, No Fear of Time, which was their first in 24 years.

“They were supposed to interview Black Star about their new album, and Dave wanted to pop in and shout out Black Star, which he did,” the source revealed.

The hip hop duo roll with Chappelle often and they even performed at the Netflix Is A Joke festival after the attack.

According to Page Six, there have been talks of releasing the episode at a different time or editing out Chappelle's part. We'll keep you posted on what happens with the anticipated episode.

