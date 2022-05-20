The saga involving Dave Chappelle and his Hollywood Bowl attacker has taken a dramatic turn. The comedian was accosted while performing for Netflix Is A Joke Festival and the ordeal was not only captured on camera, but the footage circulated worldwide. It was later learned that the attacker was Isaiah Lee, 23, and he seemed to have a fixation with Chappelle.

Online sleuths found that Lee had a rap song named after the comedian and there have been rumors about what motivated him to go after Chappelle, but KTLA News in Los Angeles has shared a surprising update about Lee's case.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

For his assault on Chappelle, Lee was hit with a misdemeanor, but he's looking at more serious charges. Lee reportedly "faces one count of attempted murder" for allegedly stabbing his roommate. They were living in "a transitional housing apartment" last December when the incident was said to have occurred. The alleged victim contacted the authorities after he saw Lee on the news in connection to Chappelle's attack.

Lee reportedly pleaded not guilty to all charges related to Chappelle and this alleged attempted murder.

“The publicity generated by the attack on Mr. Chappelle helped police solve this crime,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a written statement. “The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl was misdemeanor conduct and rightfully referred to the City Attorney’s Office. Based on the nature and severity of the December attack, Mr. Lee is now facing felony charges which my office will prosecute.”

Check out a news report by CBS Los Angeles below.

