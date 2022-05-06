Dave Chappelle is able to joke about the attack he faced at the Hollywood Bowl earlier this week, but his assailant – a young man named Isaiah Lee – can't say the same. On Friday morning Lee appeared in court, and as TMZ notes, he looked to be in pretty rough shape.

The defendant's right arm was bandaged in a sling; a public defender informed the judge that he had suffered a broken arm during the Hollywood Bowl beatdown. In case you missed it, cameras caught Lee being rolled out on a stretcher following his attack on the comedian.

Erik Voake/Getty Images

The judge set Lee's bail at $30K. If he's able to pay it off, he'll be hit with a protective order that requires him to "stay at least 100 yards away from the Hollywood Bowl, Dave, and any other venue at which the comedian performs."

Last night, Chappelle revealed that he asked security at Tuesday's event to allow him to speak with his attacker before he was taken away so that he could get some answers. The young man reportedly told him that he was hoping to get "attention for his grandmother who he said had been forced out of her neighbourhood because of gentrification."

L.A. County D.A. George Gascon refuted the felony charges for Lee and instead sent the case to the City Attorney, who have charged him with possession of a weapon with intent to assault and unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance.

If convicted, Lee will serve no more than 18 months in county jail, although it's likely he'll face less; check back in with HNHH later for any future updates from the courtroom.

